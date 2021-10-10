Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after buying an additional 444,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $165.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.52 and its 200-day moving average is $150.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

