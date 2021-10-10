Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBML. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000.

BATS IBML opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

