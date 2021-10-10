Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,935 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $52.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

