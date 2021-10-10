Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 3,810 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $7,581,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,486,000 after buying an additional 614,552 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

