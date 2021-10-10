Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 95.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 101.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 109.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 101.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360,322 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 107.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $41.42 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

