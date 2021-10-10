Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 89.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

NYSE FDX opened at $223.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.03 and its 200 day moving average is $281.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

