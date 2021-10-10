Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $132.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

