Axa S.A. Raises Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $25,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

NYSE SJM opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

