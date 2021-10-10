Axa S.A. Has $33.44 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,630 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.19% of Boston Properties worth $33,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

