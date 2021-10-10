Axa S.A. Has $30.31 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.75% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $30,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DOC opened at $18.18 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.