Axa S.A. Has $22.81 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,316 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $22,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 275.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $194.72 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.88 and a 200-day moving average of $188.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.65.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

