Axa S.A. Has $21.76 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,815 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $21,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 493,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $130.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,380. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

