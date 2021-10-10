Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,567 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $550.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $596.46 and a 200-day moving average of $615.30. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

