Axa S.A. Buys 290,700 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $32,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,611,000 after buying an additional 252,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after buying an additional 140,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after buying an additional 206,868 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.