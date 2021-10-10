Axa S.A. Acquires 12,694 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $29,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after acquiring an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $66,587,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Waters by 590.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after acquiring an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Waters by 143.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,227,000 after acquiring an additional 123,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT stock opened at $343.40 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.74.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

