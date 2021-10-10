AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 293,150 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lessened its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,150 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.20% of Quantum worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Quantum by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,536 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quantum by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 626,099 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $3,749,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

QMCO stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $808,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,545,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,456,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,090. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

