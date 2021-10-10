AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases 25,110 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of DZS worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZSI stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. DZS Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.45 million.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

