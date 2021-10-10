AWM Investment Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Ondas by 28.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 5,989.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.70 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

