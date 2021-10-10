AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of QuickLogic worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 150.0% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,370 shares of company stock worth $43,912 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

