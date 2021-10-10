Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.61 Million

Analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report sales of $743.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $739.00 million and the highest is $746.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $757.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVYA. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

NYSE AVYA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 635,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,679. Avaya has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

