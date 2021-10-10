Avalanche Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $59.86 or 0.00108473 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $13.19 billion and approximately $378.38 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.56 or 0.00457664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00014068 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.