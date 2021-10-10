Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,743 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.37% of Autohome worth $191,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATHM. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

