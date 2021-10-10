Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €71.00 ($83.53) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $51.00 target price on Aurubis and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

