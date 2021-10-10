Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

