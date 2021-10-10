Audius Achieves Market Capitalization of $849.08 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $849.08 million and approximately $18.86 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00003756 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00225915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00100638 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,055,192,308 coins and its circulating supply is 411,910,943 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.