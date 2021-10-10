Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $999.65 Million

Brokerages expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to report sales of $999.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $999.30 million. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $809.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. 350,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.28. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

