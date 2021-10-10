Ativo Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 126,175 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sirius XM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after acquiring an additional 709,398 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

