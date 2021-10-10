Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,654,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

