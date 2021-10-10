Ativo Capital Management LLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,207,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.2% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,288.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,357.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,365.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

