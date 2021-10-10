Ativo Capital Management LLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,207,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.2% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $3,288.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,357.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,365.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
