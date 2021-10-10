Ativo Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises about 4.2% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 26.7% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 9.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

SAP stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $159.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

