Ativo Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 1.1% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,833,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,171,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $89.27 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

