AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

