Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.80

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and traded as high as $17.37. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 27,406 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

