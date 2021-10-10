ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $367.19 on Friday. ASM International has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $448.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.16.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

