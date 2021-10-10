Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,729,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $521,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $155.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average is $141.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.95 and a 52-week high of $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

