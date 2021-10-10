Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.83.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$42.15 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$18.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$701,044.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

