Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,255 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Archrock worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Archrock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,017 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

