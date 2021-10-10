ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by Barclays

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.11 ($44.84).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

