Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,740,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 378,923 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.4% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,662,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,956,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,911,564,000 after acquiring an additional 217,624 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

