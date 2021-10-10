Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.97. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

