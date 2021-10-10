APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target upped by Truist from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ APA opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of APA by 92.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 314,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 150,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1,262.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.