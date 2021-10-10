Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in AON by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in AON by 3.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

AON opened at $294.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $302.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

