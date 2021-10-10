Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) versus FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Head to Head Survey

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and FirstService’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FirstService $2.77 billion 2.91 $87.26 million $2.02 91.08

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. FirstService pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and FirstService, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 1 5 0 2.83 FirstService 0 5 1 0 2.17

Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.24%. FirstService has a consensus price target of $174.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.99%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than FirstService.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A FirstService 3.71% 16.74% 5.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FirstService beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations. The company was founded by Jay S. Hennick in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

