Andrew Agg Purchases 16 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg bought 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 906 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £144.96 ($189.39).

NG opened at GBX 890 ($11.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £32.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 939.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 925.07. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on National Grid in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

