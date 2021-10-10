Analyzing UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wetouch Technology and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and UP Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech $138.50 million 12.47 $16.07 million N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.84, meaning that its share price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wetouch Technology and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33

UP Fintech has a consensus target price of $23.31, indicating a potential upside of 117.82%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Wetouch Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

