Analysts Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) PT at $13.50

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFT shares. Truist began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SFT opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $560.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 752.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 515,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 951.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,071,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

