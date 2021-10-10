Analysts Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) PT at $30.83

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday. WBB Securities upped their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OMER opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Omeros has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $418.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Omeros by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

