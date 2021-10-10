Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target at $99.57

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.