Analysts Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) PT at $98.23

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.23.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane stock opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.94. Crane has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Crane by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Crane by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 618,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crane by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.