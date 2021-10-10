Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post sales of $151.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.39 million and the highest is $164.70 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $112.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $601.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $657.68 million, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $729.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.21. 341,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,439. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

